30 pc physical work of Skardu-Jaglot Road completed

(@imziishan)

Work on improvement and expansion of strategic road Skardu- Jaglot Road (S-1) is continuing and so far about 30 per cent physical work progress has been achieved

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ) :Work on improvement and expansion of strategic road Skardu- Jaglot Road (S-1) is continuing and so far about 30 per cent physical work progress has been achieved.

Work on 167 km road which would cost Rs 32,325.

6 million had started in July 2017 and it is scheduled to be completed next year. In the ongoing fiscal year Public Sector Development Programme , Rs 3500 million have been earmarked for the project out of which Rs 1750 million have been released so far.

/395