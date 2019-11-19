UrduPoint.com
30 Pc Physical Work Of Skardu-Jaglot Road Completed

30 pc physical work of Skardu-Jaglot Road completed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ) :Work on improvement and expansion of strategic road Skardu- Jaglot Road (S-1) is continuing and so far about 30 per cent physical work progress has been achieved.

More Stories From Pakistan

