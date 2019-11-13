30 pc work of Skardu-Jaglot Road completed

(@FahadShabbir)

About 30 pc work on improvement and expansion of strategic road Skardu- Jaglot Road ( S-1)project has been completed and the project is scheduled to be completed by end of July

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) :About 30 pc work on improvement and expansion of strategic road Skardu- Jaglot Road ( S-1)project has been completed and the project is scheduled to be completed by end of July. Work on 167 km road which would cost Rs 3,1000 million had started in July 2017.

In the ongoing fiscal year Public Sector Development Programme, Rs 3500 million have been earmarked for the project out of which Rs 600 million have been released so far.

So far about 26 per cent physical progress of the project has been achieved.