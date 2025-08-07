30 People Arrested For Encroachment In Quetta
Umer Jamshaid Published August 07, 2025 | 12:36 AM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) The District Administration Quetta conducted an effective operation against encroachments and 30 people were detained, out of which 19 were transferred to jail for involved in encroachments.
The operation was conducted on Wednesday in respective areas of Quetta including Nawan Killi, Joint Road, Sirki Road and Sariab Road and removed illegal encroachments from the area.
During the operation, illegal carts, carts and other encroachments on the roads were completely removed and 30 people were detained, out of which 19 were transferred to jail.
These operations were carried out within the limits of Sub-Division City, Sub-Division Sadar and Sub-Division Sariab.
The District Administration has made it clear that encroachment on public passages and roads would not be tolerated under any circumstances.
The aim of the operation is to restore traffic flow in the city and provide convenience to the public.After the operation, all the aforementioned roads have been restored for all types of traffic.
The District Administration has appealed to the citizens to cooperate with the administration for the elimination of encroachments and beautification of the city.
