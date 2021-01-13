30 people fall unconscious after consuming toxic food in Mithi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :At least 30 people became unconscious after eating poisonous food in Tharparkar district.

According to details 30 people of different families became unconscious after consuming toxic food in sanhyasar village of Mithi district.

The fainted people were shifted to civil hospital Mithi for medical aid.

Meanwhile, Civil Hospital Medical superintendent (MS) Dr Gul Munir has said the condition of unconscious people was stable.