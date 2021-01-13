UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

30 People Fall Unconscious After Consuming Toxic Food In Mithi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 13th January 2021 | 06:10 PM

30 people fall unconscious after consuming toxic food in Mithi

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :At least 30 people became unconscious after eating poisonous food in Tharparkar district.

According to details 30 people of different families became unconscious after consuming toxic food in sanhyasar village of Mithi district.

The fainted people were shifted to civil hospital Mithi for medical aid.

Meanwhile, Civil Hospital Medical superintendent (MS) Dr Gul Munir has said the condition of unconscious people was stable.

Related Topics

Tharparkar

Recent Stories

Sharjah Astronomical Observatory records new globa ..

16 seconds ago

Pakistan, Turkey agree to pursue joint strategy at ..

1 hour ago

UAE vaccinates 118,928 people against COVID-19 in ..

1 hour ago

Maulana Fazl says opposition is fighting a decisiv ..

1 hour ago

Pb govt to introduce new Law to discourage beggary ..

53 minutes ago

DPP authority slammed for letting U.S. take advant ..

53 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.