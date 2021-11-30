30 people fined for polluting environment

Thirty people were imposed fine of Rs 264,550 on the charge of creating pollution in the district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :Thirty people were imposed fine of Rs 264,550 on the charge of creating pollution in the district.

A spokesman for the local administration said on Tuesday the teams of district government during anti pollution campaign found 4 brick kilns, 2 industrial units and 24 vehicles involved in emitting excessive smoke, whereas a farmer was also found setting residues of his crop on fire.

The teams imposed a fine of Rs 200,000 on kiln owners, Rs 50,000 on industrial units,Rs 14,550 on vehicles, whereas a case was got registered against the farmer.

Further investigation was underway.