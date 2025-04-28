30 People Receive Burn Injuries As Truck Caught Fire In Noshki: Says Rind
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 28, 2025 | 09:34 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) Balochistan Government spokesperson Shahid Rind on Monday said that more than 30 people did receive burn injuries in Noshki tragic accident as a truck suddenly caught fire parked near Truck Adha area of Noshki.
He said that according to initial report that the intensity of the fire also affected the fire brigade vehicle present on the scene, saying that there were reports of more than 30 people wounded in the accident.
He said that the injured were being shifted to the Civil Hospital and BMC after first aid and added that an emergency is had been declared in respective hospitals and medical assistance is being provided to the affected people.
The incident is unfortunate, investigations are being conducted, he said.
