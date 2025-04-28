Open Menu

30 People Receive Burn Injuries As Truck Caught Fire In Noshki: Says Rind

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 28, 2025 | 09:34 PM

30 people receive burn injuries as truck caught fire in Noshki: Says Rind

Balochistan Government spokesperson Shahid Rind on Monday said that more than 30 people did receive burn injuries in Noshki tragic accident as a truck suddenly caught fire parked near Truck Adha area of Noshki

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) Balochistan Government spokesperson Shahid Rind on Monday said that more than 30 people did receive burn injuries in Noshki tragic accident as a truck suddenly caught fire parked near Truck Adha area of Noshki.

He said that according to initial report that the intensity of the fire also affected the fire brigade vehicle present on the scene, saying that there were reports of more than 30 people wounded in the accident.

He said that the injured were being shifted to the Civil Hospital and BMC after first aid and added that an emergency is had been declared in respective hospitals and medical assistance is being provided to the affected people.

The incident is unfortunate, investigations are being conducted, he said.

Recent Stories

Pakistan to safeguard its due share of water: Depu ..

Pakistan to safeguard its due share of water: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign ..

6 minutes ago
 TransPeshawar extends service hours on 3 BRT route ..

TransPeshawar extends service hours on 3 BRT routes

6 minutes ago
 Zul Qadah moon sighted: Maulana Azad

Zul Qadah moon sighted: Maulana Azad

6 minutes ago
 Nation united against India's aggression: Dr. Tari ..

Nation united against India's aggression: Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry

6 minutes ago
 SSP chairs meeting to review performance of all DS ..

SSP chairs meeting to review performance of all DSPs,SHOs

6 minutes ago
 Ex-service men stand with Armed Forces: President ..

Ex-service men stand with Armed Forces: President PESS

8 minutes ago
Committee on Rationalisation of Tax Rates meets

Committee on Rationalisation of Tax Rates meets

15 minutes ago
 Body found from canal

Body found from canal

15 minutes ago
 CDA Chairman vows to accelerate development in Isl ..

CDA Chairman vows to accelerate development in Islamabad’s Sector I-12

15 minutes ago
 Sri Lankan Secretary Defence, Commander Navy call ..

Sri Lankan Secretary Defence, Commander Navy call on Khawaja Asif

15 minutes ago
 IIUI students’ delegation meets DIG Tariq

IIUI students’ delegation meets DIG Tariq

15 minutes ago
 Around 1,896 criminals rounded up under NAP this y ..

Around 1,896 criminals rounded up under NAP this year: Rawalpindi Police

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan