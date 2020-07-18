30 people trapped in rubble as 5-storey building collapsed in AJK

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2020 ) : Jul 17 (APP):At least 30 people were trapped in the rubble after five-storey building of a marriage hall collapsed in Chakswari Town, about 50 kilometer away from Mirpur district of Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) on Friday.

Roopayal Marriage cum Banquet Hall caved in suddenly at about 11.30 a.m. when the renovation work in the building was in progress, leaving nine of the laborers injured grievously.

Rescue teams belonging to Pak Army, National Disaster Management Authority, State Disaster Management Authority, Rescue 1122, civil defense, local volunteers and police immediately rushed the scene to rescue the victims – at least 30 in number, the police and eye witnesses reported.

Sixteen of the trapped persons, mostly the laborers, nine of them in very critical condition were rescued by the rescue teams till last reports received here.

The seriously injured persons were shifted to the local as well as Mirpur Divisional Headquarter Hospital where their condition is stated to be critical.

The victims including the owner of the ill-fated building – identified as Choudhry Nadeem Roopayal who was also trapped in the collapsed structure of the mega building. Rescue work to search the missing persons in the debris was in progress till the filing of this report Friday night.

The true cause of the building collapse could not be ascertained so far. Authorities are investigating.

AJK Minister for Disaster Management Ahmed Raza Qadri, Mirpur divisional and district administration officials, Division Commissioner Muhammad Raqeeb, Deputy Commissioner Raja Tahir Mumtaz, Senior Superintendent of Police Mirpur Raja Irfan Saleem and others immediately rushed the scene and supervised the rescue operation.