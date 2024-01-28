30 Persons Including Independent Candidate Held, Another 100 Booked
Faizan Hashmi Published January 28, 2024 | 08:30 PM
BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) Burewala police claimed to have arrested 30 persons including an independent candidate and also registered cases against 100 other unknown citizens in violation of section 144.
According to Gaggo Mandi Police, the independent candidate Khalid Nisar Dogar along with other citizens was arrested for violation of section 144, and the loudspeaker act.
Similarly, another 100 persons were also booked. Two separate cases were registered against alleged outlaws.
