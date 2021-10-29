30 persons receive Governor Award

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar Friday conferred Governor Awards upon 30 persons in recognition of their extraordinary services in various fields of health, education and social service

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2021 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar Friday conferred Governor Awards upon 30 persons in recognition of their extraordinary services in various fields of health, education and social service.

Those conferred upon Governor Award included religious personality Maulana Fazlur Haim, social activist Mian Saeed Ahmed, Vice Chancellor Mansoor Sarwar, Nayyar Ali Dada, Ammar Owais and Prof Dr Waheed Al-Hassan, Soomia Iqtdar, Fatima Hussain, Fidia Kashif, Dr. Tariq Cheema, Dr. Rubina Farrukh, Afshan Hameed, Junaid Sobhani, Dr. Sohail Mukhtar Ahmed, Dr. Khalid Mehmood, Rana Khurram Shehzad Khan, Kamran Lashari, Zeeshan Zia Raja, Tariq Tanveer, Shaan N Khan, Syed Kausar Abbas Ayesha Jahanzeb, Shabana Akhtar, Ustad Nayab Ali Khan, Farzana Aqib, Prof. Aima Syed, Owais Younis, Tahir Ali Sadiq, Sadia Noorin and Syed Hadia Hashmi.

Addressing a ceremony in this regard here at Governor House, Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said whosoever has been given position or rank by Allah Almighty should do justice with it and serve the fellow beings.

He said that it is incumbent on all of us to play a constructive role in the country's development and prosperity.

Governor said that the present government believes in the rule of law in the country. He said that it has been decided to launch a campaign in universities across Punjab to prevent crimes against women and raise awareness about it. He said that all sections of the society should play their role in preventing incidents like crimes against women.

While emphasizing to serve humanity, he said history remembered those who served mankind and not those who had wealth. He said that Pakistan is currently facing many challenges which can only be tackled by forging unity and solidarity among ourselves . He said that the purpose of the 'Ehsas Programme' , 'Successful Youth Program' and 'Koi Bhooka Na Soye Programme' is also to serve humanity, adding that no political discrimination is being made in public welfare schemes. He said that all resources are being used for the development and prosperity of the people in a transparent manner.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar paid tributes to the recipients of awards for their meritorious services in various fields and congratulated them and said that there could be no greater service than the service of humanity, adding that Pakistan is one of the most charitable nations in the world . He said that during the coronavirus crisis, philanthropists did charity of Rs 10 billion from the platform of Governor House. He vowed to stand by the common people in future as well.

Addressing the function, Begum Perveen Sarwar, wife of Governor Punjab, said that her mission is solely to serve humanity and the development and prosperity of the women for which she was working from the platform of Sarwar Foundation, Peace Council and Skills Center. She said that today, the Sarwar Foundation is the largest charitable organization in Pakistan in respect of providing clean drinking water to the people.