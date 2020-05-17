UrduPoint.com
30 PHP Jawans Nominated For Prizes, Certificates

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 43 seconds ago Sun 17th May 2020 | 03:20 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2020 ) ::As many as 30 personnel of Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) police Faisalabad region have been nominated for cash prizes and commendation certificates in recognition of their excellent performance.

PHP spokesman said here on Sunday that due to excellent performance of PHP Jawans, crime rate witnessed a sufficient decrease in Faisalabad therefore, 30 officials were nominated for prize and certificates.

Among the nominees include Sub Inspector Kamran Ali, assistant sub inspectors Zaheer Abbas, Muhammad Akram, Muhammad Ismaeel, Muzaffar Abbas, Saqib Rasool and constables Muhammad Azhar, Naeem Raza, Muhammad Kashif, Muhammad Abbas, Shamshair Haidar, Haq Nawaz, Kamran Ali, Muhammad Aslam, Arsalan, Umar Hayat, Bilal, Arshad Hussain, Rashid, Atif, Sajid, Shehbaz,Saqib, Amir Saeed, Muneer, Amir, Sharif, Mubasshar, Tariq and Allah Ditta, etc., spokesman added.

