UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

30 Pistols, 15 KG Charas Seized In Nowshera

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sat 12th October 2019 | 01:51 PM

30 pistols, 15 KG Charas seized in Nowshera

Police in its continuous crackdown against criminals and anti-social elements on Saturday seized 30 pistols, 15 Kilograms Charas and 385 grams Ice drugs in various operations

Nowshera , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2019 ) :Police in its continuous crackdown against criminals and anti-social elements on Saturday seized 30 pistols, 15 Kilograms Charas and 385 grams Ice drugs in various operations.

SHO Raisalpur Police Station, Ayub Khan foiled weapons smuggling bid and recovery 30 pistols of various bores from passenger travelling in public transport.

The arrested smuggler , Anar Gul is resident of Peshawar.

SHO Akora Police Station, Aslam in operation against drug sellers seized 5 Kiolograms Charas, 330 grams ice drug and arrested five drug peddlers.

SHO Masri Banda , Usman Ghani Khan caught drug pusher red handed and seized 3.3 Kilograms Charas and 115 grams ice drug.

Police Station Jalozai seized 3 Kilograms Charas from drug pusher.

Similarly, Incharge Chowk Bara Banda, Sub Inspector Azam Khan seized 2 Kilograms Charas and arrested one person on charges of drug selling.

Police Station Nazampur arrested two notorious drug peddlers and seized 1.6 Kiolograms Charas and 50 grams drug ice.

Related Topics

Peshawar Police Police Station Drugs Usman Ghani Criminals From

Recent Stories

Prime Minister Imran Khan to inaugurate Kamyab Jaw ..

4 minutes ago

Occupied Kashmir turned into world's biggest jail ..

4 minutes ago

March of Moulana Fazlur Rehman for saving kings of ..

1 minute ago

Unhygienic food at Islamabad's Melody food park

1 minute ago

Dubai Customs inks partnership agreement withHawka ..

27 minutes ago

Turkish Parliament Speaker Calls on Colleagues to ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.