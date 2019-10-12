30 pistols, 15 KG Charas seized in Nowshera

Police in its continuous crackdown against criminals and anti-social elements on Saturday seized 30 pistols, 15 Kilograms Charas and 385 grams Ice drugs in various operations

Nowshera , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2019 ) :Police in its continuous crackdown against criminals and anti-social elements on Saturday seized 30 pistols, 15 Kilograms Charas and 385 grams Ice drugs in various operations.

SHO Raisalpur Police Station, Ayub Khan foiled weapons smuggling bid and recovery 30 pistols of various bores from passenger travelling in public transport.

The arrested smuggler , Anar Gul is resident of Peshawar.

SHO Akora Police Station, Aslam in operation against drug sellers seized 5 Kiolograms Charas, 330 grams ice drug and arrested five drug peddlers.

SHO Masri Banda , Usman Ghani Khan caught drug pusher red handed and seized 3.3 Kilograms Charas and 115 grams ice drug.

Police Station Jalozai seized 3 Kilograms Charas from drug pusher.

Similarly, Incharge Chowk Bara Banda, Sub Inspector Azam Khan seized 2 Kilograms Charas and arrested one person on charges of drug selling.

Police Station Nazampur arrested two notorious drug peddlers and seized 1.6 Kiolograms Charas and 50 grams drug ice.