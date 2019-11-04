UrduPoint.com
30 Police Officials Promoted In Faisalabad

As many as 30 police officials were promoted to the rank of Sub Inspector (SI) in Faisalabad division

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 ) -:As many as 30 police officials were promoted to the rank of Sub Inspector (SI) in Faisalabad division.

Police spokesman said on Monday that these promotees belong to Punjab police, city traffic police, Punjab Highway Patrol police and Counter Terrorism Department police.

