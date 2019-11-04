30 Police Officials Promoted In Faisalabad
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 ) -:As many as 30 police officials were promoted to the rank of Sub Inspector (SI) in Faisalabad division.
Police spokesman said on Monday that these promotees belong to Punjab police, city traffic police, Punjab Highway Patrol police and Counter Terrorism Department police.