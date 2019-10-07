UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

30 Power Pilferers Held In Faisalabad

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 07th October 2019 | 03:50 PM

30 power pilferers held in Faisalabad

FESCO teams caught 30 power pilferers from various parts of its region during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) FESCO teams caught 30 power pilferers from various parts of its region during the last 24 hours.

FESCO spokesman said on Monday that FESCO team checked electricity connections in various parts of its region and detected 30 cases of electricity theft.

Those who were found electricity pilferage include: Liaqat of Fateh Abad Sharqi, Nawaz Ahmad of People Colony, Owais, Idrees and Amjad of Tariq Abad, Khalid Gulzar Masih of Madina Town, Naseem Akhtar, Naveed, Mujahid Shahbaz, Irfan, Haneef, Imran, Ejaz, Ashraf, Sarwar, Umair, Ehsan Shani, Irfan, Ghulam Sarwar, Muhsan, Safdar, Kashif, Arsalan, Irshadul Haq of Ghulam Muhammad Abad and Abdur Rafiq of Chak No.7-JB.

The electricity meters of the accused have been removed while heavy fines are being imposed on them by issuing detection bills, he added.

Related Topics

Electricity From FESCO

Recent Stories

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler receives Saudi Ambassador

8 minutes ago

Whose SIM card Maryam Nawaz used?

12 minutes ago

Hassan Nisar apologizes for supporting PTI

12 minutes ago

Police nabbed absconder after exchange of fire

54 seconds ago

Austria's Kurz Entrusted With Forming New Cabinet ..

57 seconds ago

Trump Didn't Tell Putin He Doubted Russia's Involv ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.