30 power pilferers held in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) FESCO teams caught 30 power pilferers from various parts of its region during the last 24 hours.

FESCO spokesman said on Monday that FESCO team checked electricity connections in various parts of its region and detected 30 cases of electricity theft.

Those who were found electricity pilferage include: Liaqat of Fateh Abad Sharqi, Nawaz Ahmad of People Colony, Owais, Idrees and Amjad of Tariq Abad, Khalid Gulzar Masih of Madina Town, Naseem Akhtar, Naveed, Mujahid Shahbaz, Irfan, Haneef, Imran, Ejaz, Ashraf, Sarwar, Umair, Ehsan Shani, Irfan, Ghulam Sarwar, Muhsan, Safdar, Kashif, Arsalan, Irshadul Haq of Ghulam Muhammad Abad and Abdur Rafiq of Chak No.7-JB.

The electricity meters of the accused have been removed while heavy fines are being imposed on them by issuing detection bills, he added.