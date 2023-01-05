UrduPoint.com

30 Power Pilferers Nabbed In One Day In South Punjab

Umer Jamshaid Published January 05, 2023 | 06:31 PM

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) has caught 30 power pilferers during separate operations launched across South Punjab in a day

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2023 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) has caught 30 power pilferers during separate operations launched across South Punjab in a day.

MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 27,611 electricity units, MEPCO official said on Thursday.

A fine of over Rs 6,77,000 was imposed on the pilferers over involvement in tampering with the body of meters, direct supply, installation of loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.

