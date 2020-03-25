UrduPoint.com
30 Prisoners Freed To Reduce Burden In Jails

Muhammad Irfan 19 seconds ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 06:50 PM

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :On the orders of Chief Justice Sindh High Court Justice Ahmed Ali Sheikh, thirty prisoners were released from Nawabshah District jail in the wake of preventive measure from coronavirus.

 Deputy Superintendent District Jail, Sada Hussain Zardari said that these thirty prisoners were convicted by various courts in minor crimes.

  Later these prisoners were released on the orders of In-charge District and Sessions Judge on personal bond for reducing the number of prisoners involved in minor offenses to recede the burden on jails.

Zardari told that despite the release of thirty inmates the prison was overcrowded as district jail has capacity to hold 100 prisoners at a time but there were still 245 prisoners in the jail risking their lives due to the coronavirus.

