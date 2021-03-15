UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

30 Prisoners Of Petty Crimes Released

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 18 minutes ago Mon 15th March 2021 | 06:10 PM

30 prisoners of petty crimes released

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :-:Additional District & Sessions Judge (AD&SJ) Muhammad Syed Anjum Raza on Monday visited the district Jail Sargodha and ordered the release of 30 prisoners involved in petty offenses on personal surety bonds.

Civil Judge Sargodha Azhar Hamayun accompanied him.

The AD&SJ also visited different blocks of the Jail and also checked the standard of food being provided to the inmates and security arrangements. He appreciated the administration for providing quality food to the prisoners.

He also visited the women and juvenile blocks and listened to their problems. He expressed satisfactionover security arrangements.

Related Topics

Jail Sargodha Women

Recent Stories

Jahangir Khan urges Overseas Pakistanis to use Ros ..

18 minutes ago

President, First lady receives shots of COVID-19 v ..

26 minutes ago

National Women Championship’s Group-B matches su ..

31 minutes ago

Modon, ADCC sign MoU to empower cycling events in ..

44 minutes ago

Hessa Buhumaid officially inaugurates DIHAD 2021

59 minutes ago

Gold price increases by Rs150 per tola to Rs107,15 ..

47 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.