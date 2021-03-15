30 prisoners of petty crimes released

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :-:Additional District & Sessions Judge (AD&SJ) Muhammad Syed Anjum Raza on Monday visited the district Jail Sargodha and ordered the release of 30 prisoners involved in petty offenses on personal surety bonds.

Civil Judge Sargodha Azhar Hamayun accompanied him.

The AD&SJ also visited different blocks of the Jail and also checked the standard of food being provided to the inmates and security arrangements. He appreciated the administration for providing quality food to the prisoners.

He also visited the women and juvenile blocks and listened to their problems. He expressed satisfactionover security arrangements.