UrduPoint.com

30 Prisoners Released From Central Jail

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 14, 2022 | 09:54 PM

30 prisoners released from Central Jail

The Additional District and Sessions Judge (AD&SJ) Raja Shahid Zameer, accompanied by Civil Judge Sajid Bilal, on Thursday visited Central Jail Faisalabad and ordered to release 30 prisoners on their personal surety bonds

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2022 ) :The Additional District and Sessions Judge (AD&SJ) Raja Shahid Zameer, accompanied by Civil Judge Sajid Bilal, on Thursday visited Central Jail Faisalabad and ordered to release 30 prisoners on their personal surety bonds.

All these prisoners were involved in the cases of petty nature, a spokesman for Prisons Department said.

The judges visited various sections of jail including kitchen, hospital, family rooms, barracks, etc and expressed satisfaction over tight security and administrative arrangements.

Recent Stories

8 more test positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

8 more test positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

44 seconds ago
 Election cell set up at DC office

Election cell set up at DC office

46 seconds ago
 Webb begins hunt for the first stars and habitable ..

Webb begins hunt for the first stars and habitable worlds

48 seconds ago
 Secretary/incharge anti-dengue measures visits Fai ..

Secretary/incharge anti-dengue measures visits Faisalabad

4 minutes ago
 Mali to suspend all new UN peacekeeping rotations

Mali to suspend all new UN peacekeeping rotations

4 minutes ago
 Over 98,000 pilgrims benefited from Makkah Route i ..

Over 98,000 pilgrims benefited from Makkah Route initiative

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.