30 prisoners released from Central Jail

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2022 ) :The Additional District and Sessions Judge (AD&SJ) Raja Shahid Zameer, accompanied by Civil Judge Sajid Bilal, on Thursday visited Central Jail Faisalabad and ordered to release 30 prisoners on their personal surety bonds.

All these prisoners were involved in the cases of petty nature, a spokesman for Prisons Department said.

The judges visited various sections of jail including kitchen, hospital, family rooms, barracks, etc and expressed satisfaction over tight security and administrative arrangements.