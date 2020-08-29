30 processions, 77 Majalis held in Bahawlapur

As many as 30 processions were taken out and 77 Majalis were held in Bahawalpur district on 9th Moharram-ul-Haram

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2020 ) :As many as 30 processions were taken out and 77 Majalis were held in Bahawalpur district on 9th Moharram-ul-Haram.

According to District Police Officer Bahawalpur Sohaib Ashraf, one of these processions was of category A and rest of category C.

One Majlis was of category A, two of category B and 74 Majalis of category C.

DPO told that as many as 3361 security personnel including 1755 police forces and 1606 volunteers were deployed on security in the district.

The routes of processions were technically swept and CCTV cameras and drones were used for monitoring.

Walk-through gates, metal detectors and barb wires were used to secure the areas of processions and Majalis.