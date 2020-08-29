UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

30 Processions, 77 Majalis Held In Bahawlapur

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 29th August 2020 | 08:37 PM

30 processions, 77 Majalis held in Bahawlapur

As many as 30 processions were taken out and 77 Majalis were held in Bahawalpur district on 9th Moharram-ul-Haram

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2020 ) :As many as 30 processions were taken out and 77 Majalis were held in Bahawalpur district on 9th Moharram-ul-Haram.

According to District Police Officer Bahawalpur Sohaib Ashraf, one of these processions was of category A and rest of category C.

One Majlis was of category A, two of category B and 74 Majalis of category C.

DPO told that as many as 3361 security personnel including 1755 police forces and 1606 volunteers were deployed on security in the district.

The routes of processions were technically swept and CCTV cameras and drones were used for monitoring.

Walk-through gates, metal detectors and barb wires were used to secure the areas of processions and Majalis.

Related Topics

Police Bahawalpur

Recent Stories

Partly cloudy weather forecast for city

3 minutes ago

Zaman visits control room during 9th Muharram

3 minutes ago

Relief rescue activities underway in rain-hit area ..

3 minutes ago

Karbala incident teaches Muslims to wage Jihad aga ..

4 minutes ago

Youm e Ashura imparts lesson of sacrifice: Speaker ..

7 minutes ago

3000 police personnel to perform security duty on ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.