30 Profiteers Fined In Faisalabad
Sumaira FH 37 seconds ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 05:50 PM
Special Price Control Magistrate Riaz Hussain Anjum imposed fine Rs 19,500 on profiteers in the city
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) : Special price Control Magistrate Riaz Hussain Anjum imposed fine Rs 19,500 on profiteers in the city.
The officer along with his team checked prices of essential items in different areas --- Sheikhupura Road, Shadab Colony, Afghan Colony, Millat Road, Nishatabad, Green Town, and imposed fine on 30 shopkeepers/vendors.