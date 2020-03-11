30 profiteers fined in Faisalabad

Special Price Control Magistrate Riaz Hussain Anjum imposed fine Rs 19,500 on profiteers in the city

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) : Special price Control Magistrate Riaz Hussain Anjum imposed fine Rs 19,500 on profiteers in the city.

The officer along with his team checked prices of essential items in different areas --- Sheikhupura Road, Shadab Colony, Afghan Colony, Millat Road, Nishatabad, Green Town, and imposed fine on 30 shopkeepers/vendors.