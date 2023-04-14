30 profiteers nabbed as Rs 2m fine imposed in Ramazan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2023 ) :The district administration in a crackdown against profiteering nabbed 30 profiteers and imposed Rs 2 million fine, during the holy month of Ramazan.

A strict crackdown was made against profiteers who were sent to jail in order to provide relief to citizens on Eid-ul-Fitr.

The price control magistrates also conducted raids in connection with Ramazan Ordinance and sealed 10 hotels and imposed heavy fines on the owners.

Deputy Commissioner Umar Jahangir said that 38 cases got registered by making 13,000 inspections during the month of Ramazan.