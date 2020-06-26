UrduPoint.com
30 PSVs Impounded On Violation Of SOPs

Fri 26th June 2020

30 PSVs impounded on violation of SOPs

Regional Transport Authority (RTA) on Friday impounded 30 Public Service Vehicles (PSVs) and issued challan slips to 36 transporters on violation and non-implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and social distancing in the wake of coronavirus pandemic

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :Regional Transport Authority (RTA) on Friday impounded 30 Public Service Vehicles (PSVs) and issued challan slips to 36 transporters on violation and non-implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and social distancing in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

According to Secretary RTA Mehr Ghulam Abbas, fines amounting to Rs 37,000 were imposed on the violators.

He said, RTA authorities along with district police on the directives of Deputy Commissioner, Rawalpindi Capt(retd) Anwar ul Haq conducted raids at different routes of the district and inspected the implementation of SOPs.

He urged the citizens and transporters to ensure cooperation with the district administration so that the spread of coronavirus could be controlled adding, it would only be possible with the cooperation and support of the general public.

