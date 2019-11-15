UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

30 Qingqi Rickshaws Challaned And Fined In Hyderabad

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 15th November 2019 | 06:52 PM

30 Qingqi rickshaws challaned and fined in Hyderabad

Secretary District Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Shaheed Benazirabad, Saudur Rehman Jamali in an announcement said that checking of illegal and unmanaged Qingqi rickshaws in the district was in progress and 30 Qingqi rickshaws were challaned and fined in the district

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ) :Secretary District Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Shaheed Benazirabad, Saudur Rehman Jamali in an announcement said that checking of illegal and unmanaged Qingqi rickshaws in the district was in progress and 30 Qingqi rickshaws were challaned and fined in the district.

He said that the rickshaws were imposed fine of Rs3500 that was recovered on the spot.

He said that in order to prevent accidents and running of rickshaws and other prohibited vehicles without route permit, fitness and registration on National Highway and Motorway, a letter was written to SSP Shaheed Benazirabad and SSP Motorway Police to initiate action against these vehicles under the orders of court.

Related Topics

Police Martyrs Shaheed Motorway Fine Vehicles RTA Progress Court

Recent Stories

PM Khan appreciates Pakistan army for national sec ..

20 minutes ago

Applications For e-Rozgaar Open Till 24th November

26 minutes ago

Diaspora community playing a key role in creating ..

41 minutes ago

NUST crosses “500 patents filed and 100 patents ..

44 minutes ago

Pakistan has set on journey to prosperity after s ..

46 minutes ago

China Warns UK Against 'Adding Fuel' to Hong Kong ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.