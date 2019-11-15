30 Qingqi rickshaws challaned and fined in Hyderabad

Secretary District Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Shaheed Benazirabad, Saudur Rehman Jamali in an announcement said that checking of illegal and unmanaged Qingqi rickshaws in the district was in progress and 30 Qingqi rickshaws were challaned and fined in the district

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ) :Secretary District Regional Transport Authority ( RTA Shaheed Benazirabad, Saudur Rehman Jamali in an announcement said that checking of illegal and unmanaged Qingqi rickshaws in the district was in progress and 30 Qingqi rickshaws were challaned and fined in the district.

He said that the rickshaws were imposed fine of Rs3500 that was recovered on the spot.

He said that in order to prevent accidents and running of rickshaws and other prohibited vehicles without route permit, fitness and registration on National Highway and Motorway, a letter was written to SSP Shaheed Benazirabad and SSP Motorway Police to initiate action against these vehicles under the orders of court.