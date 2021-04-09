UrduPoint.com
30 Ramazan Bazaars Being Set Up In City

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 25 minutes ago Fri 09th April 2021 | 05:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :The city district administration has finalised preparations for establishing 30 Ramazan bazaars in the provincial capital.

Deputy Commissioner Lahore Mudassir Riaz Malik said that the bazaars would be set up at large places in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic to deal with bigger number of people visiting the bazaars. He said that 10 Ramazan bazaars would be set up at 10 model bazaars of the city, three at Sunday bazaars and 17 new bazaars would be set up at various new points in the city.

The commodities, on which the government is providing subsidy, would be available at Ramazan bazaars.

The growers could sell their commodities at Ramazan bazaars and at the vegetable markets directly under the Kissan platform. Insaf mobile shops would also be introduced as per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan during the holy month.

The deputy commissioner directed officials to set up help desks at Ramazan bazaars and better arrangements of parking, security and cleanliness.

The district administration will set up five bazaars in Allama Iqbal zone, four in Gulberg zone, four in Nishtar zone, two in Wahga zone, three each in Aziz Bhatti zone, Shalimar zone, Ravi zone, Samanabad zone and three in Data Ganj Bakhsh zone.

