30 RRC made functional in Muzaffargarh, says DC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) :Deputy Commssioner (DC) Syed Musa Raza said on Thursday that more than 30 Rural Revenue Centres (RRC) have been made functional in the district to resolve revenue related matters of the people at their doorstep.

He said this during his visit to Rural Health Centres (RHC) and RRC at Karam Daad Qureshi. Member Provincial Assembly Alamdar Qureshi and CEO health Muhammad Fayaz accompanied him on the occasion, said a press release.

They visited RHC karam Daad Qureshi, RHC Baseera, RHC Karam Pur, RHC Aklaaq Pur and others to check the provision of basic health facilities.

They checked the attendance of staff and directed all hospitals and RHCs should provide all available facilities to the patients.

Musa Raza said that RRC were being set up at Mauza level adding that remaining would also get the facility soon to enable them get 'Fard Milkiyat' and get other revenue related matters resolved at doorstep.

MPA Alamdar Qureshi said the government was utilizing all resources to provide basic facilities to the people by stretching infrastructure and services to far flung rural areas as per vision of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

He said the health card facility launched by Prime Minister Imran khan would revolutionize health sector service delivery.