30 Senior Civil Judges Promoted As Additional Sessions Judges
Sumaira FH Published October 18, 2024 | 10:05 PM
Sindh Government, on the recommendations of departmental promotion committee, promoted 30 senior civil judges (BPS-19) to the post of Additional Sessions Judge (BPS-20)
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) Sindh Government, on the recommendations of departmental promotion committee, promoted 30 senior civil judges (BPS-19) to the post of Additional Sessions Judge (BPS-20).
According to notification issued by the provincial Law, Parliamentary Affairs Department, promotions of these judges were ordered after recommendation of the departmental promotion committee of the Sindh High Court and approval of the competent authority i-e Chief Minister Sindh in order of their seniority.
Khushi Muhammad, Waseem Ahmed, Abdul Razaque, Mirza Tauseef Ahmed, Abdul Haseeb, Abdul Ghaffar Khoso, Noor Muhammad, Ahmed Raza Abro, Atta Hussain Maitlo, Muhammad Aslam Chandio, Ms.
Neelam, Ahsan Haider Shah, Ali Bux Thebo, Muhammad Tahir Abassi, Bilawal Pirzado, Nizamuddin, Muhammad Abid, Mir Hassan, Muhammad Ali Ruk, Ms. Kashmala, Muhammad Akmal, Ghulam Abass Memon, Muhammad Bux Chang, Arjan Lal, Ms. Zashia Rehman, Sibghatullah Patoli, Syed Aijaz Ali Shah, Ishtiaq Ahmed Memon, Bagh Ali Shar and Faiq Ali Pathan were promoted to the next grade on probation for a period of two years, notification stated.
Recent Stories
IHC seeks report on missing PTI focal person by Oct 21
CM seeks report from IGP over alleged rape in Sargodha
'Like Texas': Spain's arid south draws Western film shoots
LHC restrains ECP from final decision on PTI intra-party election case
Kashmir Council EU condemns India’s involvement in terrorism in Canada
PM effectively raised voice for Palestinians at all int’l fora: Talal Chaudhar ..
Punjab ESD responds to 18 road accidents, rescues 22 injured
PFA distroys 175 liters of unhealthy oil in Chiniot
CPWB hosts academic prize distribution ceremony
MD SSWMB chairs meeting on garbage collection, cleaning in district Central
Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan signs three bills into law
PTI social media wing victimises innocent girls: Azma Bokhari
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IHC seeks report on missing PTI focal person by Oct 219 minutes ago
-
CM seeks report from IGP over alleged rape in Sargodha9 minutes ago
-
LHC restrains ECP from final decision on PTI intra-party election case3 minutes ago
-
PM effectively raised voice for Palestinians at all int’l fora: Talal Chaudhary3 minutes ago
-
Punjab ESD responds to 18 road accidents, rescues 22 injured17 minutes ago
-
PFA distroys 175 liters of unhealthy oil in Chiniot17 minutes ago
-
CPWB hosts academic prize distribution ceremony17 minutes ago
-
MD SSWMB chairs meeting on garbage collection, cleaning in district Central17 minutes ago
-
Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan signs three bills into law17 minutes ago
-
PTI social media wing victimises innocent girls: Azma Bokhari29 minutes ago
-
Farmers must prefer rice harvester for harvesting29 minutes ago
-
Punjab CM approves new price control mechanism10 minutes ago