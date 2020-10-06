UrduPoint.com
30 Shopkeepers Booked, Rs 4 Lac Fine Imposed On Profiteers

Muhammad Irfan 54 seconds ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 07:48 PM

The District Food Department while sharing the current year performance report on Tuesday said that Rs Four lac fine was imposed on profiteers and 30 shopkeepers were booked over violation of public rules and regulation

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :The District Food Department while sharing the current year performance report on Tuesday said that Rs Four lac fine was imposed on profiteers and 30 shopkeepers were booked over violation of public rules and regulation.

Talking to media, District Food Controller Aman Khan said that on the directions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government crackdown was launched against profiteers and selling of substandard food items.

He said the Food Department checked shops on daily basis and took action against the shopkeepers and discard the substandard food items especially poultry and adulterated milk and samples of 28 food items were sent to laboratories.

Food Controller Aman Khan said that the crackdowns would continue across the district and violators would be dealt strictly under the law.

