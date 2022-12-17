30 shopkeepers fined over profiteering

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2022 ) :Special price control magistrates imposed Rs 81,000 fine on 30 shopkeepers on the charge of profiteering in different parts of Faisalabad during the past 12 hours.

A spokesman for the administration said here on Saturday that the magistrates checked 1,271 shops in various markets and bazaars of Faisalabad and found dozens of shopkeepers involved in overcharging and profiteering.

The magistrates imposed fine and warned of sending them behind bars if they did not shun profiteering, he added.