30 Shops, Hotels Sealed Over Violation Of Corona SOPs In Rawalpindi

Muhammad Irfan 14 minutes ago Sun 04th April 2021 | 11:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, Apr 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2021 ) :A team of Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs), on Sunday raided different areas of Rawalpindi and sealed some thirty shops and hotels in violations of standard operating procedure (SOPs), ordered by the local administration for protection of people from corona virus.

According to TV reports, 30 shops and hotels functioning in Adyala and Scheme III areas, have been sealed by the LEAs, and imposed fine besides registering 28 cases against the violators.

The government had already taken measures for protection of people from COVID-19 pandemic, the tv channels reported.

More Stories From Pakistan

