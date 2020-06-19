30 shops sealed over SOPs violation

The district administration Friday sealed 30 shops in the provincial capital and imposed fine on many others over violations of the standard operating procedure (SOPs) for prevention of novel coronavirus infection

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :The district administration Friday sealed 30 shops in the provincial capital and imposed fine on many others over violations of the standard operating procedure (SOPs) for prevention of novel coronavirus infection.

Assistant Commissioner Model Town Zeeshan Nasirullah Ranjha, during inspection of bazaars in Lahore Centre, Main Boulevard Gulburg, sealed 17 shops over violation of the SOPs and 13 shops in Naseerabad area were also sealed.

He also issued warnings to various other shop owners and instructed them to follow the precautions strictly.