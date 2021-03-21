30 shops sealed over violations of SoP

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2021 ) :District administration has sealed 30 shops and imposed fine on various others over violations of coronavirus standard operating procedure (SoP) during the last 24 hours.

In line with special directives of Deputy commissioner (DC) Ali Shahzad, the price control magistrates conducted separate raids in the district to ensure implementation of SoP.

The officers also imposed fine of Rs 140,000 on various other violators.

Meanwhile, District Regional Transport authority (RTA) under the supervision of Secretary RTA Rana Mohsin imposed fine of Rs 63,000 on various transporters over violations.

Deputy Commissioner Ali Shahzad has directed officers concerned to ensure all measures for implementation of SoP.

On the other hand, the district administration has closed all opened shops and issued warning to avoid violations otherwise strict legal action would be taken against them.