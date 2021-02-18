UrduPoint.com
30 Smoke-emitting Vehicles Challaned

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 18th February 2021 | 07:20 PM

30 smoke-emitting vehicles challaned

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :The Environment Protection Department and the city traffic police, in a joint operation, issued challan tickets to 30 vehicles over smoke-emitting and collected Rs 17,000 fine from transporters on Thursday.

According to official sources, the team checked fitness of different vehicles including mazda loader, rickshaw, buses, trucks, vans, cars and motorcycles and took action against faulty vehicles.

The team also warned three other transporters for repairing the vehicles.

More Stories From Pakistan

