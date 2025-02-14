Open Menu

30 Sri Lankan Students Arrive In Pakistan For Higher Studies

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 14, 2025 | 03:50 PM

30 Sri Lankan students arrive in Pakistan for higher studies

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) Another 30 Sri Lankan students have reached Pakistan to pursue MBBS degree in Pakistani medical universities under Allama Iqbal Scholarships for Sri Lankan Students. The students arrived at Jinnah International Airport, Karachi, said a press release on Friday.

These scholarships are a portion of the comprehensive educational programme entitled Pakistan-Sri Lanka Higher Education Cooperation Programme (HEC).

The Sri Lankan students will pursue their medical education in top-notch medical institutions of Pakistan like DOW University of Health Sciences, Karachi and Liaquat University of Medical Sciences, Karachi.

Both of these institutions are accredited by Sri Lankan Medical Council (SLMC).

There are another 456 Sri Lankan students enrolled in Pakistani universities, under this scholarship programme, in all major disciplines, including Medicine, Engineering, business Studies, Natural Sciences, Social Sciences, etc.

The students were selected through a competitive selection process keeping in view their basic eligibility criteria for enrolment in Pakistani universities.

The incoming Sri Lankan scholars were given a warm welcome at the airport.

Recent Stories

RAKEZ offers business solutions to global F&B stak ..

RAKEZ offers business solutions to global F&B stakeholders at Gulfood 2025

9 minutes ago
 Chahat Fateh Ali Khan’s video with Actress Meera ..

Chahat Fateh Ali Khan’s video with Actress Meera goes viral

14 minutes ago
 Empower reports AED3.3 billion in revenues in 2024

Empower reports AED3.3 billion in revenues in 2024

24 minutes ago
 Tri-nation series: Pakistan lose three wickets at ..

Tri-nation series: Pakistan lose three wickets at 54 runs in final clash with Ne ..

30 minutes ago
 World Governments Summit to hold next edition from ..

World Governments Summit to hold next edition from 3-5 February 2026

39 minutes ago
 Etihad Rail announces winners of Global Rail Innov ..

Etihad Rail announces winners of Global Rail Innovation Award

54 minutes ago
Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities organi ..

Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities organises forum on ‘Diversity and ..

2 hours ago
 Al Zeyoudi engages with senior officials, minister ..

Al Zeyoudi engages with senior officials, ministers to accelerate trade ties in ..

2 hours ago
 President Trump announces F-35 fighter jets, milit ..

President Trump announces F-35 fighter jets, military equipment worth billions o ..

2 hours ago
 AD Ports Group reports net profit of AED1.78 billi ..

AD Ports Group reports net profit of AED1.78 billion in 2024

3 hours ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Prize money for teams i ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Prize money for teams in dollars

3 hours ago
 Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi ..

Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Housing Authority

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan