30 Stolen Bikes Recovered During Search Operation In Multan

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 27th April 2020 | 11:37 PM

Joint Task Team (JTT) arrested a bike lifter and recovered 30 tempered bikes during house to house search operation launched here at two different police stations, police said on Monday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) :Joint Task Team (JTT) arrested a bike lifter and recovered 30 tempered bikes during house to house search operation launched here at two different police stations, police said on Monday.

According to police sources, accompanying law enforcement agencies officials, the police teams encircled the area and blocked the traffic on the road passing through Grass Mandi, Samijabad, Bilalpura and suburban areas respectively in premises of Jalilabad and Seetal Mari police stations. Police teams combed the area and targeted dozens of houses and make bio-metric identification of 49 people.

The teams also arrested a notorious bike lifter namely Arsalan who used to sell stolen motorcycles after tempering numbers. The JJT team have also recovered 30 tempered bikes during the search operation.

Police sources added that the arrested criminals had disclosed Names of his other accomplices. Raids were being conducted to arrest other members of this gang.

Further investigations were underway from the criminal and more recoveries were expected, police sources added.

