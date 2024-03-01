30% surge in targeted ransomware attacks on cyber devices registered globally: Kaspersky experts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) Targeted ransomware groups have grown in numbers and are notorious for attacking governments, specific high-profile organizations or selective group of people within an organization.

Ransomware is a type of malware (malicious software) that prevents or limits IT device users from accessing their system, either by locking the system's screen or by locking the users' files until a ransom is paid, explains a press statement issued here on Friday by Kaspersky, a global cybersecurity and digital privacy company.

An in-depth research by experts show a surge in the number of targeted ransomware groups globally by 30% from 2022 to 2023, it added.

In a recent research Kaspersky had shared that cyber threats in Pakistan has increased by 17% in 2023 as compared to 2022.

“Targeted ransomware groups are very persistent and have a huge appetite for extortion. For example, if a victim refuses to pay ransom, the cybercriminals often threaten to make the stolen data public, the statement added.

In some cases, these cybercriminals also filed GDPR or SEC complaints in certain regions against the victim organizations for breaking data protection laws,” comments Maher Yamout, Senior Security Researcher at Kaspersky.

Similar to regular businesses, targeted ransomware groups hire cybercriminals as employees to run extensive and intelligent operations to launch increasingly sophisticated targeted ransomware attacks.

Kaspersky researchers closely monitored about 60 targeted ransomware groups in 2023, compared to about 46 groups in 2022, and discovered incidents that indicated collaboration between targeted ransomware groups.

In some cases, groups known for trading access points into corporate networks and systems, sold initial points of entry to advanced ransomware groups that are capable of launching more sophisticated attacks.

Since cybercriminals have to cross multiple stages to launch a targeted ransomware attack, such collaborations allow them to save time and go straight into network reconnaissance or infection.

In 2023, marking its seventh year as a key contributor to the No More Ransom initiative, Kaspersky's free decryption tools were downloaded more than 360,000 times, aiding data recovery for over 2 million users affected by ransomware.

However, despite these significant accomplishments, ransomware payments globally surpassed USD 1.1 billion in 2023, marking an unprecedented high.

To protect your business from targeted ransomware attacks, keep all devices and systems updated to prevent attackers from exploiting vulnerabilities and set up offline backups that intruders cannot misuse, and make sure you can access it quickly in an emergency.

Kaspersky adviced to install a cybersecurity solution that relies on a multi layered security approach that safeguards systems against ransomware at the malware delivery and execution stages.

The Kaspersky Threat Intelligence is also an essential tool to have which can provide in-depth data and real-time insights on the history, motivations and operations of targeted ransomware groups.

Kaspersky has also developed free tools for public use such as the Kaspersky Anti-Ransomware tool and No more Ransom, that helps block ransomware and decrypt files.