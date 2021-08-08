30 suspects arrested in a joint operation against criminals

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CHARSADDA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2021 ) :Police and Army in a joint search and strike operation against hideouts of criminals in jurisdiction of Mandni Police Station on Saturday arrested 30 suspects, three absconders and four other wanted in criminal activities.

Deputy Superintendent Police (DSP), Tangi Muhammad Ishaq Khan said the personnel of police, elite force , army, women police and bomb disposal squad took part in the operation.

The joint team searched suspected hideouts of criminals and seized two small machine guns ( SMGs), four pistols,12 bore repeator gun and large number of cartridges.

Those arrested during the operation have been shifted to the concerned police station for further investigation.