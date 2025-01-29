30 suspects arrested in joint operation in Charsadda

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) In a joint operation, police and the Pakistan Army conducted search operations in various areas of Mandani Police Station Charsadda , resulting in the arrest of 30 suspects.

The operation, led by DSP Circle Tangi Zardad Ali Khan, was carried out under the directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Charsadda, Suleman Zafar.

Teams, including SHO Mandani Wajid Khan, Elite Force, women police, and the bomb disposal squad, searched dozens of houses.

Four individuals were arrested for illegal possession of weapons, and a pistol, two rifles, one gun, and dozens of cartridges were recovered.

Advanced technology, including VVS and CRVS systems, was used to verify 23 vehicles and 25 individuals.

The arrested suspects have been transferred to the relevant police station for further investigation, which is still ongoing.