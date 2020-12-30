UrduPoint.com
30 Suspects Held During Search Operation

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 07:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :Islamabad Police on Wednesday arrested 30 accused during a search operation conducted in the jurisdiction of Lohibher Police Station and recovered arm ammunition.

Around 553 persons and 150 vehicles were checked by screening 20 Plazas and shifted the suspects, 45 motorbikes and a car to the police station for interrogation, said a police statement.

DIG (Operations) Waqar-ud-Din Syed said that the search operations were being carried out to tighten the security of Federal capital.

He directed all police officials for high vigilance and monitoring against those involved in anti-social activities.

The DIG emphasized that it is collective responsibility of every person of the society to remain alert against those involved in criminal activities in their surroundings and inform police for action against them.

"Safety of life and property of the citizens is our prime responsibility and no stone would be left unturned in this regard" said the statement while quoting the DIG as saying.

