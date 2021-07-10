UrduPoint.com
30 Suspects Held From Billi Tang

Umer Jamshaid 56 seconds ago Sat 10th July 2021 | 08:27 PM

30 suspects held from Billi Tang

The local police Saturday arrested 30 suspects during search operation conducted here in Billi Tang area

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2021 ) :The local police Saturday arrested 30 suspects during search operation conducted here in Billi Tang area.

According to police, 30 suspects were held during a search operation carried out in suburban area of Billi Tang.

The police also recovered one Kalashnikov, one repeater gun and dozens of cartridges from possession of the arrested suspects.

The police warned indiscriminate action against anti-social elements and said campaigns would be continued to clear the area of elements involved in criminal activities.

