30 Suspects Held In Bahawalpur
Published October 13, 2024 | 02:20 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2024) Police claimed on Sunday to have arrested 30 suspects from various
parts of the district and recovered narcotics and illegal weapons from
them.
In a crackdown, the teams of various police stations conducted raids
in their respective areas and arrested 30 suspects and recovered three
pistols, 2.
92 kg hashish, 21 grams crystal ice and 115 liter liquor from
them.
Further investigation was underway.
