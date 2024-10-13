30 suspects held in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2024) Police claimed on Sunday to have arrested 30 suspects from various

parts of the district and recovered narcotics and illegal weapons from

them.

In a crackdown, the teams of various police stations conducted raids

in their respective areas and arrested 30 suspects and recovered three

pistols, 2.

92 kg hashish, 21 grams crystal ice and 115 liter liquor from

them.

Further investigation was underway.