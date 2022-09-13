UrduPoint.com

30 Suspects Including 3 POs Arrested

Published September 13, 2022

30 suspects including 3 POs arrested

KOHAT, Sept 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2022 ) ::The Cantt police and Elite Force on Tuesday arrested 30 suspects including three proclaimed offenders (POs) during a search and strike operation here.

Spokesman for Kohat police said that 4 pistols, 8 chargers, dozens of cartridges, 4600 grams of cannabis and 55 grams ice drug were also recovered during the operation.

A heavy contingent of police and Elite Force participated in the operation under the headship of SDPO City Sadat Khan and SHO Cantt Muhammad Iqbal.

All the detainees were shifted to Cantt police station for investigation where cases have been registered against some of them.

