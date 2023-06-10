30 to 35 % increase in basic pay of govt employees proposed

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, who also holds the portfolio of the Sindh Finance Minister, proposed an increase of 30 to 35 per cent in the basic pay of the government employees for the next financial year 2023-24

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2023 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, who also holds the portfolio of the Sindh Finance Minister, proposed an increase of 30 to 35 per cent in the basic pay of the government employees for the next financial year 2023-24.

An increase of 35 per cent in the basic salary of employees of BPS (1-16) has been proposed. Moreover, an increase of 30 per cent in the basic salary of employees of BPS (17 and above) has been proposed.

He said that a 17.5 per cent increase has been proposed for pensioners.

He also proposed a 35 per cent increase in the minimum wage, which comes to Rs35,550.