30 Traffic Wardens To Attend Course In Faisalabad

Fri 23rd August 2019 | 01:04 PM

30 traffic wardens to attend course in Faisalabad

The specialized traffic police course will be started at police training college Lahore from September 16

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) : The specialized traffic police course will be started at police training college Lahore from September 16.

According to traffic police source, 30 traffic wardens from city traffic police Faisalabad whereas total 200 traffic wardens will participate in the course from all over the Punjab province.

