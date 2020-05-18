UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

30 Transporters Charged With Violation Of SOPs On Marree Road Abbottabad

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 18th May 2020 | 04:51 PM

30 transporters charged with violation of SOPs on Marree Road Abbottabad

The district administration continues to implement the policy of smart lockdown to prevent outbreak of Coronavirus in the district and its adjacent areas

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) : The district administration continues to implement the policy of smart lockdown to prevent outbreak of Coronavirus in the district and its adjacent areas.

On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, during the smart lockdown, markets will be closed on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, besides the ban on public transport.

After the close down of the three days, there were reopening of transports, bazaar for a smart lockdown. Additional Assistant Commissioner Marvi Malik inspected the public transport lockdown on Murree Road and Karakoram Highway along with traffic police and imposed fines on more than 30 vehicles for violation.

Under Smart Lockdown, the Additional Assistant Commissioner-III, while taking action, imposed fines on 02 bases of illegal public transport and closed the bases. In addition, 01 service station and 01 welding shop were sealed for violation of lockdown.

The Additional Assistant Commissioner-Revenue, while checking various markets, challaned 10 shops and fined 08 shops for violating the rules. Citizens are requested to ensure co-operation with the district administration so that to outbreak of corona and it would only be possible with the cooperation and support of the general public.

Related Topics

Police Abbottabad Murree Vehicles Road Traffic Sunday Market Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UN failed to fulfil responsibilities on Kashmir: M ..

26 minutes ago

Russia's COVID-19 Mortality Rate 3-4 Times Lower T ..

4 minutes ago

Ban imposed on Inter-Provincial transfer of accuse ..

4 minutes ago

Swiss President Confirms Support to WHO, Expresses ..

4 minutes ago

TRA marks World Telecommunication and Information ..

27 minutes ago

Diamer-Bhasha dam decision in national interest: : ..

31 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.