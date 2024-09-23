30 Vehicles Damaged In Clifton Fire
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 23, 2024 | 01:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2024) More than 30 vehicles were damaged in a fire broke out early Monday morning at a plot in Clifton's Block 1, Shireen Jinnah Colony, Karachi.
According to a private news channel, the fire erupted near Qurtaba Mosque in a building in the Boat Basin police jurisdiction where several abandoned vehicles were parked.
Upon receiving the alert, local police arrived at the scene and promptly called in the KMC Fire Brigade and Rescue 1122 teams.
Three fire tenders were dispatched, and after an intense firefighting effort lasting approximately an hour and a half, the teams managed to bring the fire under control.
Fortunately, no casualties were reported during the incident, but more than 30 vehicles sustained partial or total damage.
Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire.
