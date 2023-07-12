30 vehicles impounded over illegal LPG cylinder use

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2023 ) :District administration launched a crackdown against commercial vehicles with illegal LPG cylinders and impounded 30 vehicles.

Secretary Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Rana Mohsin raided a general bus stand and Vehari Chowk and removed illegal cylinders from the vehicles and took them into custody.

A fine of Rs 100000 was also imposed on violators.

Moshin said that there would be no permission for installing LPG cylinders into vehicles for the safety of the passengers.

He said that strict action would be taken over the violation of routes and overcharging from passengers.