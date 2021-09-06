30 vehicles impounded over violation of lockdown

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :The transport authority impounded 30 passenger vehicles in addition to imposing fine on their drivers on the charge of violating corona smart lockdown.

Secretary Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Muhammad Sarwar said on Monday that due to increase in corona cases, the government had imposed smart lockdown and ban inter-city transport.

But some transporters violated the ban and plied their vehicles on roads.

The transport authority officers checked implementation of corona lockdown and impounded vehicles and imposed Rs 135,000 fine on the drivers.