30 Wheelie-doers Arrested

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 12:52 AM

30 wheelie-doers arrested

Traffic police claimed to have arrested 30 motorcyclists for doing wheelie on different roads during past 12 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :Traffic police claimed to have arrested 30 motorcyclists for doing wheelie on different roads during past 12 hours.

Giving some details, police spokesman said on Tuesday that traffic police nabbed Umar Raza and Yousuf from Iqbal Stadium, Zainul Abideen from Batalvi CNG, Azam from Shaheen Chowk, Zakaullah and Abdullah from Chak 144/R-B, Usman and Ahmad from Abdullahpur Underpass, Mukarram Jeelani and Yasir Nadeem from Canal Road, Ahmad Raza, Ahmad, Sheharyar, Aafaq, Muzammil, Ehsan and Saqib from Jhal Underpass, Imran and Gulfaraiz from Factory Area and Zulfiqar from Sandal Bar.

The police locked these accused behind bars after impounding their bikes, he added.

More Stories From Pakistan

