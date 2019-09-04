UrduPoint.com
30% Women Workforce Contributes In National Economy: Report

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 04th September 2019 | 01:30 PM

The ratio of women workforce has been contributing with estimated figure of 30.14 percent, showing their very low ratio in economic growth of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019) :The ratio of women workforce has been contributing with estimated figure of 30.14 percent, showing their very low ratio in economic growth of the country.

According to the report of International Labour Force (ILO), women comprised of 70% of total population of the country, out of which only 22% to 30% have been contributing in the economy.

Shaheeh Sarwar, an economist from private sector said that women as part of workforce hold very important place in economic stability as without their participation the growth of economy was not possible.

She said that this was one of the lowest ratio of women workforce as compared to other developing countries which should be increased.

She suggested that the gender gap of workforce must be increased up to 40% at least for country's progress.

She said that policymakers and private sector must pay attention not only towards generating employment opportunities for women but also creating conducive atmosphere for them.

Nasira Ali Naina, Senior Vice President Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry said that serious steps should be taken to increase the number of women as labour force in various sectors.

The women chamber has been striving hard to address this matter in order to have equal share of women in country's economy besides having better chances of earning for them.

