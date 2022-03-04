UrduPoint.com

30 Worshipers Martyred, Over 50 Injured In Mosque Explosion

Muhammad Irfan Published March 04, 2022 | 02:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :A powerful explosion inside a mosque here Friday martyred at least 30 worshipers and injured over 50 at Kocha Risaldar near Qissa Khwani bazar, Lady Reading Hospital spokesman, Muhammad Asim said.

Talking to media persons here, the spokesman said that 30 bodies were brought to the hospital and 50 injured.

He said conditions of 15 patients were critical. Emergency has been enforced in hospital and doctors on leave were called for duties.

Police said the explosion ripped through a central mosque at Kocha Risaldar at Qissa Khwani where people were gathered for Friday prayers.

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister KP Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif told media that a huge blast was heard in the mosque after two attackers exchanged firing with police deployed for security of the mosque.

The police and rescue workers rushed to the site of explosion and shifted the injured to Lady Reading hospital Peshawar.

>