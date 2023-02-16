UrduPoint.com

30-year Imprisonment Awarded To FESCO Employee Over Corruption

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 16, 2023 | 09:43 PM

Special Judge Central FIA Raja Pervaiz Ashraf has awarded 30 years imprisonment to FESCO employee involved in a corruption case

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ) :Special Judge Central FIA Raja Pervaiz Ashraf has awarded 30 years imprisonment to FESCO employee involved in a corruption case.

According to the prosecution, FIA team arrested FESCO employee Muhammad Saeed on corruption charges due to his involvement in misappropriating and embezzling bonus money of other employees of the company during his posting at Pir Mehal in 2014.

After observing evidences and witnesses, the learned judge awarded 30 years imprisonment to accused Muhammad Saeed. The convict was also directed to pay a fine of Rs.6.5 million, otherwise, he would have to undergo an addition term if he failed to pay fine.

